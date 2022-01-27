GAINE, Kieran William – Point Pleasant, N.J. – We are utterly heartbroken to share that our beloved brother, uncle, and friend, Kieran William Gaine of Point Pleasant, died on Monday, January 24th, 2022. Kieran was born on August 21st, 1971 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. The youngest of four children to Bridget (Terry) (née Conlon) of County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland and John Gaine of County Kerry, Ireland.

Kieran attended St. Dominic’s Grammar School, graduated Monsignor Donovan High School and graduated Boston University where he was the 1991 Northeast Conference Wrestling Champion. Kieran began his career in finance in Boston, but was soon drawn to New York City where he joined Carr Futures and later Mann Financial as a commodities trader.

Kieran was a devoted surfer and fisherman. His love of the sea forged during sun-splashed days and freezing early mornings spent on his father’s fishing boat catching lobsters, scallops, whiting, fluke and flounder from Cape May to Block Island. Theirs was a bond melded in hard work and endless banter. Kieran could make you laugh and cry and laugh again all in the telling of one story. Fiercely loyal to his many friends and sprawling Irish family, Kieran was a kind and loving presence in all of our lives.

Kieran’s devotion to our brother Sean, who had life-long serious health issues, masked his own struggles. Having witnessed the deaths of dear friends and co-workers on 9/11, his gentle spirit never truly recovered. No one knew the depths of the darkness he faced alone or the impossible pressure his perfectionism placed upon him.

And while life without Kieran is unimaginable, we will carry his legacy with us, his determination, loyalty, intelligence, wit and warmth as well as the weight of his untimely death. Kieran’s large extended family and many friends around the globe share in our loss and grief. We are a family that lives with joy and disappointment, sadness and love, trials and triumphs, laughter and tears. We will honour Kieran’s life in ours and we will love the precious years we had together. That is Kieran’s gift to us all.

Now cracks a noble heart. Goodnight, sweet prince; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

:William Shakespeare

Kieran was pre-deceased by his parents, Terry and John, his brother, Sean, and by his devoted godfather, Jack Pender. Kieran was a loving uncle to his nephew Bryce of Bricktown and his two nieces Caroline and Charlotte of New York City.

Kieran is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Dianne Gaine, and sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Colin Callender. Kieran is also survived by his beloved Godmother, Bridget Hurley, and aunts, Ann of Bayville, Shelia of Kennebunk, Ethna of County Fermanagh, Olive of Cambridge, Rosin of County Fermanagh and Kathleen of County Kerry and uncles, Jimmy of Dublin and Michael of County Kerry.

Family and friends may call from 9 am to 10:30 am on Friday, January 28th, 2022 at the Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742.

Mass will be offered at 11 am on Friday, January 28th, 2022 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 406 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant, NY 08742. The Mass livestream address will be provided shortly.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that a donation be made in honour of Kieran’s love of the sea to Clean Ocean Action (www.cleanoceanaction.org) or Surfrider Foundation (www.surfrider.org)

Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home – 812 Arnold Avenue Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 (732)-892-0100.