FARRELL, Tommy

Posted: 7:46 pm January 12, 2022

FARRELL, Tommy – Fortlea, Derrylin and formerly Gortoral, Kinawley, peacefully, devoted husband of the late Patricia (Murphy), RIP and loving father of John (Michelle) and Paul (Thara).

Remains reposing at his home from 2 pm Thursday until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

