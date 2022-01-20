CONNOLLY, Karen – 37 Derryhooly Road, Teemore, BT92-9ET and formerly Sawel Hill, Andersonstown, Belfast, 19th January 2022, peacefully in the devoted care of her family, loving daughter of Peter and Elizabeth and dear sister of Annefrances, Catherine, Pauline and late Lorraine, RIP.

Remains reposing at her home until removal Friday morning to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass viewable on St. Mary’s Church webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-teemore

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing father, mother, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, good friend Mel and extended family circle.

House private please.

St Padre Pio pray for her