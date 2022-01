CANNON, Kate (née Martin) – 36 Lettergreen Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 3rd January 2022, suddenly at home. Beloved wife of Anthony and loving mother of Jackie (Peter Maguire), Tony and Loretta (Seamie Duffy). Devoted grandmother to Órlaigh, Elli-Mae, Cassie, Dara and Ellen.

Funeral Arrangements Later