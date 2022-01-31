BELL, Seamus

BELL – The death has occurred suddenly and peacefully of Seamus Bell at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Dearly beloved husband of Patricia and devoted father of Judith.

He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his siblings Maisie, John, Anna, Colette and Carmel, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Pre-deceased by his sister Josie.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid, house is strictly private to family only.