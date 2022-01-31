+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

BELL, Seamus

Posted: 6:32 pm January 31, 2022

BELL – The death has occurred suddenly and peacefully of Seamus Bell at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Dearly beloved husband of Patricia and devoted father of Judith.

He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his siblings Maisie, John, Anna, Colette and Carmel, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Pre-deceased by his sister Josie.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid, house is strictly private to family only.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA