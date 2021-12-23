+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WHITE, David Johnston

Posted: 6:39 pm December 23, 2021

WHITE, David Johnston – December 22nd, 2021 suddenly at his late home, 4 Baragh Gardens, Ballinamallard. Devoted father of Jacqueline (Mark), Deedee (Amy), Billy-Joe (Ashleigh) and the late Lucy much loved Granda of Lewis, Sophie, Emily, Alfie, Millie and Charlie.

House private

Service of thanksgiving for the life of David will be held at his late home on Friday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Ardess Parish graveyard at approx 1.15 pm.

Family flowers only please, dnations in lieu if desired to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

Peace, perfect Peace”

