WALLACE-CHRISTOU, Nancy (née Wallace) – (Derrylin), 2nd December 2021, peacefully. Widow of Paul and dear mother of Dimitris (Fiona), loving sister of Liam, Michael Malachy and Antoinette. Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Rose Wallace and brother Patrick, Alliance Road, Belfast.

Remains will be leaving her brother Michael’s home Fortlea, Derrylin on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son and partner Fiona, grandson Frankie, brothers, sister and extended family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Director, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh.