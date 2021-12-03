ROONEY, Joseph (Joe) – Derrycrum, Coonian, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone, Thursday, 2nd December 2021, peacefully at home. Loving brother of Benny Rooney and his sister Peggy Hayes, Birmingham. Pre-deceased by his sisters Mary (Hayes) and Dympna (Breen).

Joe will repose at the Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea from 3 pm until 7 pm, with removal on Saturday morning at 10.20 am, arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Coonian for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/Aghavea-Aughintaine-Parish-1479644742266

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask wearing rules will apply.

Joe will be sorely missed by his sister, brother, his niece Michelle and family in Birmingham, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large family circle.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Care N.I., c/o Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

St. Joseph pray for him