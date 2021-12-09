MURPHY, Anna (née Carey) – 17 Tanyard Lane, Brookeborough, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 8th December 2021, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Joe, RIP, and devoted mother to Patrick (Rosemary), Neil (Finola), Kevin (Teresa), Annette (Brendan McAloon) and Joan (Michael McGillen). Loving sister of Bernadette McKillen (Glengormley) and Sean (Manchester) and pre-deceased by her brother Jimmy and sister Mary, RIP.

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Brookeborough for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anna will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea.

House private to family only Friday morning, please.

Owing to Covid-19 regulations, the wake house and Funeral Mass will be private please to family and close friends. Anna’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/Aghavea-Aughintaine