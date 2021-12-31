+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McDONAGH, Eugene

Posted: 7:12 pm December 31, 2021

McDONAGH, Eugene – RIP., 52 Carranboy Road, Lisnarick, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, 29th December 2021. Beloved husband of Linda, much loved father of Gary, Melanie, Dane and their partners, cherished grandfather of Athena, Jack, Liam and Finn.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 and in an effort to keep the community safe family home will be private.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from Eugene’s late residence on Saturday morning, 1st January 2022 at 10.20 am, arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Please note numbers in the church will be restricted to family only due to social distancing. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

