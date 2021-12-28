INGRAM, Martin – Kilgarrow, Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh, Tuesday, 28th December 2021, peacefully in hospital. Loving son of Willie and the late Dympna, RIP, devoted husband of Jackie and loving father of Shaun (Erin) and Aaron (Laureen). Fondly loved brother of Paul (Assumpta), Michelle and Adrian (Aravon).

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Thursday morning at 10.20 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Martin’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

Martin will be sadly missed by his wife, father, sons, daughter-in-law, brothers, sister, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Martin’s wake, funeral Mass and Cremation will be restricted to family and friends only.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time