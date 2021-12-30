FITZPATRICK, Paul – Galloon Gardens, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 29th December 2021, peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Devoted husband to Kathleen and loving father of Mark (Stella), Paul (Gemma), Stephanie (Niall McPhillips), Damien (Mena), Kevin (Lucy) and Clive (Karla). Brother of Hugh-Pat (Kathleen), Owenie (Margaret), Noel (Pharrie), Kathleen McHenry (Tony) and pre-deceased by his twin brother Peter, Josie, Bernard, Margaret, Philomena, Lily, Veronica, Bridget and baby John who died in infancy.

Paul will repose at his late residence until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paul will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, and great granddaughter Amelia, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large family circle.

Paul’s funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on Church Services, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Paul’s wake will be private to family only. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Renal Unit, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, Omagh, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

St. Joseph pray for him