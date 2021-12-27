FINCH, Carmel (née McGahey) – (15 Briars Hill, Drumharvey, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1ES), peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, 26th December 2021, RIP. Beloved mother of Michael, Martin and Collette much loved sister of Gerald, Christina, Monica (twin), John, Joan, Audrey, Thelma and Joe, cherished granny of Aoife and Quinlan.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 29th December at 10.30 am, followed by Cremation. Funeral Mass and Cremation private to family only.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, brothers. sisters, grandchildren and entire family circle.

No flowers please.

Family home strictly private.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace