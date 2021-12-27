+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

FINCH, Carmel

Posted: 6:26 pm December 27, 2021

FINCH, Carmel (née McGahey) – (15 Briars Hill, Drumharvey, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1ES), peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, 26th December 2021, RIP. Beloved mother of Michael, Martin and Collette much loved sister of Gerald, Christina, Monica (twin), John, Joan, Audrey, Thelma and Joe, cherished granny of Aoife and Quinlan.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 29th December at 10.30 am, followed by Cremation. Funeral Mass and Cremation private to family only.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, brothers. sisters, grandchildren and entire family circle.

No flowers please.

Family home strictly private.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA