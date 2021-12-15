+44 (0)28 6632 2066
DEVENNEY, Anna

Posted: 6:43 pm December 15, 2021

DEVENNEY, Anna (née Connolly) – 14th December 2021, 12 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Laurence, RIP. Loving mother of Vincent and Eamon, Cherished sister of Sadie (McElhill),Tommy Connolly (Maureen) and the late Jim and Joe, RIP.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, the family home, funeral Mass and burial will be private.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from Anna’s late residence on Friday morning, 17th December at 10.30 am arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 11 am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Saint Mary’s Churchyard, Castlefin, Co. Donegal.

Mass can be viewed on the Parish webcam www.culmaine.co.uk

Family flowers only please.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters in law, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

