DEL PINTO, Roisin

Posted: 6:33 pm December 18, 2021

DEL PINTO, Roisin (née Monaghan) – 653 Loughshore Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, formerly of Grove Park, Ederney, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 17th December 2021. Beloved wife of the late Tony, RIP, much loved mother of Anna (David Webb) and the late Dino, RIP, devoted grandmother of Ciaran.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, the funeral home, family home, Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne, Ederney on Sunday afternoon at 12.30 pm arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 1 pm Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Parish webcam.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son-in-law, grandson and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

