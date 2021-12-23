+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BURNS, Karl Patrick

Posted: 6:34 pm December 23, 2021

BURNS, Karl Patrick – peacefully, 21st December 2021. Past Pupil of St. Gerard’s, Bray. Cherished son of Colin and Eileen and loving brother of Martin and Colleen. Pre-deceased by his brother Conor.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 28th December 2021 at 11 am in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions house, Requiem Mass and burial are all private. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish webcam.

Karl will be sadly missed by his parents, brother, sister, brother-in law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

May he Rest In Peace

