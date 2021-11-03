TODD, Ellen (née McElroy) – County Care Home, Enniskillen, and formerly Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, peacefully in the presence of her sons and staff of County Care Home. Wife of the late Eddie, RIP and devoted mother to Noel (Anne) and Dessie (Jean). Sister of Patsy (Lynch) and Kate (Akimbo) Pre-deceased by her siblings John,Terry, Gene, Mickey, Josie and Mary.

Ellen will repose at the Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea on this evening, Wednesday from 6 pm until 9 pm and again tomorrow, Thursday from 6 pm until 9 pm, with removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maguiresbridge.

Ellen will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Anne and Jean, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law Pam and Dympna, brother-in-law,Jimmy, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Ellen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Church Services TV Holy Cross Lisnaskea.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray