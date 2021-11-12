+44 (0)28 6632 2066
ROONEY, Kevin

Posted: 3:04 pm November 12, 2021

ROONEY, Kevin – RIP, 7th November 2021, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Madeline and devoted Dad to Pauline (Keith Butler), Ann (Robert Caskey), and Gemma (Gareth Friel). Cherished brother of Mary McCauley (Sean, RIP), Teresa McGrail (Leo) and Carmel Rooney. Much loved Granda of Cian, Niamh, Caoimhe, Aisling, Thomas, Sorcha and Aoife. Pre-deceased by his father Thomas, mother, Mary and grandson Eoin.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19, and in an effort to keep the community safe, the family home will be strictly private to family only.

Kevin’s Funeral Mass and interment took place on Wednesday, 9th November 2021 in St. Michael’s Church.

Kevin will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law and entire family circle, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest In Peace

