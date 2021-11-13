MURPHY, Gerard – peacefully, in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved brother of Joe, Peter, Mary, Rose (Joe,RIP), James (Kathleen), Margaret (Sean), John and Angela (Teddy). Pre-deceased by his sisters Bridget-Agnes, Dympna (Johnny), brothers Brian and Pat.

May Gerard’s gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing at his home from 2 pm tomorrow, Sunday, until removal on Monday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea, for funeral Mass at 11 am, via Eshekeerin. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

As restrictions are still in place, Gerard’s funeral Mass will be for family, friends and neighbours. Gerard’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so adhering to social distancing guidelines at all times. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family please do so below.

Deeply missed and remembered with love by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire circle of family and friends.