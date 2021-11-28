+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McMANUS, Rose

Posted: 11:52 am November 28, 2021

McMANUS, Rose (née Seery) – Dernagore, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, November 27th, 2021 at the Graan Nursing Home, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by her husband Desmond.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons J.J (Caroline), Matthew (Linda), daughters Caroline, Martina (John), Mary (John), Eileen (Joe), Rosaleen (Brendan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

House strictly private please. Removal on Monday morning from her daughter Martina’s residence in Knockadoose at 10:30 am arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Teemore for funeral Mass at 11 am via Drumderg. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

