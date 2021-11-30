McGUINNESS, Jim

McGUINNESS – The death has occurred of Jim McGuinness, 317 Boho Road, Carrickadranton, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at his home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eilish, his daughter Maria (Tony Morris, Newtownstewart), sons Padraig (Mary) and Seamus (Liz), his sisters Mary and Nora and his grandchildren Nicole, Shane, Sinead, Fionnuala, Liam, Sean, Emmett, Rhianne, Ciara, Caitlin and his nephew Jim Smyth.

Reposing at his home. Jim’s remains will be removed from his home on Thursday at 10.30 am via the village to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo for 11 am Funeral Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

While attending the family home please ensure to adhere to all Covid regulations. Due to Covid restrictions Jim’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and friends.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, sisters, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew and entire family circle and many friends.

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace