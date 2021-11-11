McGRATH, Michael – RIP., (Shalloney) Lisnarick, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, 9th November 2021. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, RIP, loving father of Phyllis and Andrew, cherished brother of James, Mary, Bridie, Brian and the late Joseph and Charles, RIP, loving grandad of Neve, Morgan and Lucy.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the community safe, family home will be private.

Funeral leaving Michael’s late residence on Friday morning, 12th November at 10.20 am, arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Please note numbers in the church will be restricted to family and close friends only, due to social distancing. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to NI PANC Pancreatic Cancer, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, son, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul