McCAFFREY, Sean – 14 Hillview Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 9th November 2021, peacefully in hospital. Beloved husband of the late Bridie, RIP and loving father of Margaret Beattie (Oliver), Mary McGinn (Michael) and John (Lisa). Dearly loved brother of Vincent (Claire), Phil (Dorothy), Patrick (Marion), Kathleen Doak (Jimmy, RIP), Bernadette and pre-deceased by his brother Brendan, RIP.

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am. Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

Sean will be sadly missed by his, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Lisa, sons-in-law Oliver and Michael, his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 regulations the wake house, funeral mass and burial will be strictly private to family and friends only please. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.

Sean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Michael’s Parish webcam.

St. Padre Pio pray for him.