LEONARD, Florence (née Prunty) – 19 Tattenderry Heights, Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 29th November, suddenly at home. Loving mother of Neil, Michael (Joy), and Kelly (Jamie) and dear grandmother of Dashiell, sister of Mary (Cormac), Terry (Debby), Phelim (Lucy), and Tom. Pre-deceased by her brothers James, John, Mickey and Barney, RIP.

Florence will repose at the Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea from late on Tuesday evening until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 and Government restrictions Florence’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge

Florence will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, grandson Dashiell, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends and neighbours.