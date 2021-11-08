+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HARTE, Maryann

Posted: 5:40 pm November 8, 2021

HARTE, Maryann (née McCusker) – 9 Woaghternerry, Coa Road, Enniskillen, BT74-4BU, peacefully, 6th November 2021. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Patsy (Siobhan), Seamus (Aileen), Martin (Mary) and Gerard (Gillian), loved and cherished grandmother to Anna, Kerry, Stephen, Kevin, Ciara, Timothy and Oliver, great grandmother to Ethan, Katie, Jasmine and Oisin. Loving sister to Lilly McCann (Brendan) and the late Andy, Jim, John, Eileen Lynch and Jenny Montgomery.

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Tuesday, 9th November at 10.30 am to St. Mary’s Church, Coa for Mass at 11 am, which will be live streamed on John McKeegan undertaker Facebook page, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by all her loving family, nieces nephews, friends, neighbours and extended family circle.

Please observe social distancing and numbers in church will be restricted.

“A silent thought, a quiet prayer for a special person in God’s care”

