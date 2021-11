FARRELL, Frank – Clonfad, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 13th November, suddenly at his home. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Nuala and son Francis.

Sadly missed by his loving family Catherine, Suzanne, Michael, Moira and Gabriella, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday afternoon for family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later