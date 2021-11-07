DEVENEY, Rita – 17 Forthill Park, Irvinestown. 5th November 2021, RIP, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Francie, RIP and beloved mother of Teresa, Bernadette, Lawrence, Noel, Liam, Michael and the late Dominic, RIP.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all the extended family.

House private to family and friends only.



Remains leaving her late residence Monday at 10.30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown. Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery.



This is an opportunity to pay your respects and show support to the family along the route.



Please note numbers are restricted in the church due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

St. Anthony have mercy on her Soul