DALY, Anna (née Gallagher) – Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, October 30th, 2021 at South West Acute Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of Barney and much loved mother of Anne (John), Brian (Karemma), Michael (Michelle), Paul (Patricia), Donna (Raymond). Pre-deceased by her daughter Jacqueline, her sixteen adored grandchildren and four great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and the entire Gallagher and Daly family.

Anna’s cortége will leave Ballycassidy Funeral Home on Tuesday evening at 4.45 pm via Kesh, Roscor Bridge Road, and the main street to arrive at Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 6 pm reception of remains.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 am which be viewed on https://youtu.be/iAWDJQKzvl followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot may leave a personnel message for Anna’s family in the condolence below.

Family home and Funeral private to family and close relatives.

Please use face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her gentle Soul