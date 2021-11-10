+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CROTTY, Frank

Posted: 3:56 pm November 10, 2021

CROTTY, Frank – Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, November 6th, 2021, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and much loved father of Elizabeth (Colin) Ray, grandchildren Gema, Sian and Harry, great grandchildren Niamh and Erin, sister Carmel and entire Crotty and Graham families.

May Frank’s Soul rest in peace

Frank’s funeral cortège will leave the family home on Saturday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to Covid-19 restrictions, can leave a personal message for Frank’s family in the condolence below.

Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings at all times.

