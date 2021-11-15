+44 (0)28 6632 2066
COYLE, Margaret

Posted: 6:10 pm November 15, 2021

COYLE – The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of Margaret Coyle, 30 White House Park, Derry and formerly Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Ellen and mother-in-law of Steve.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Margaret’s remains will be reposing at her late residence from 5 pm this Monday evening, 15th November. Requiem Mass Wednesday, 17th November at 11 am in St. Mura’s Church, Fahan, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Wake is private to family and friends please. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing face masks.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The Foyle Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

