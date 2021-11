BUCHHOLZ, Edward (Ted) – Blunick, Florencecourt, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 8th November 2021, RIP.

Removal arriving in St. Mary’s Church, Arney on Wednesday, 10th November for 11 am Funeral Mass, Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Agnes, brother-in-law Kevin, nephews, nieces and family circle.