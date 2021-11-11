BREEN, Josephine (Joan) (née Woods) – 14 Sallyswood, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 10th November 2021. Beloved wife of Brendan, much loved mother of Benny and Ryan (Becky) cherished grandmother of Shannon and dearly loved sister of Peggy, Paul and Thomas.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the community safe the family home will be private.

Joan will leave her late residence on Saturday morning, 13th November, at 10.20 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by Interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Please note numbers in the Church will be restricted to family and close friends only due to social distancing.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Chest Heart & Stroke, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, brothers, sister and entire family circle.

Our Lady pray for her gentle Soul