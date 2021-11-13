ALMOND, Dominic – 43 Flax Valley, Irvinestown, 11th November 2021, RIP, suddenly at his residence. Beloved son of Monica and Gerald, much loved father of Kyran, Saoirse and Charlie, beloved brother of Hugh, Kieran and Siobhan.

Dominic will leave his mothers residence, 6 Connolly Park, Lisnarick, on Monday, 15th November 2021 at 10.30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown. Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by his loving mother, father, daughters, son, sister, brothers, nephews, aunts, uncles and all the extended family.

Due to the current ongoing covid pandemic, please note numbers are restricted in the church. You can pay your respects and show support to the family, Monday as the funeral cortége makes it’s way to the church whilst maintaining social distancing.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Family home is private to family and friends only please.