ROBINSON, Johnny

Posted: 7:02 pm October 14, 2021

ROBINSON, Johnny – Drumadravey Road, Lisnarick, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully. Beloved father of Gemma (Michael), Gavin (Jenna), their mother Caroline and adored Grandad to Mya, Sophia, Holly, Lexi and Jamie. Brother Packie, sister-in-law Mena and Niece Kerry. Pre-deceased by his sister Lily.

Private family reposing at Ballycassidy Funeral Home on Saturday, 16th October from 11 am until removal at 1 pm to Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Irvinestown for burial at 2 pm.

May his gentle Soul rest in peace.

The cortége will be taking the route from the funeral home via Killadeas, Lisnarick, Drumadravey Road. Anyone wishing to pay their respects along the route, please adhere to Government regulations and maintain a safe distance. Please note due to Covid Regulations the Funeral is private to family only.

Family flowers only.

Condolence messages can be left below.

Any enquiries can be made to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. Tel: 07703 – 210437.

