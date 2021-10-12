+44 (0)28 6632 2066
O’REILLY, Michael

Posted: 6:56 pm October 12, 2021

O’REILLY – The death has occurred of Michael O’Reilly, 6 Rockfield Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tullymore, Garrison.

Remains will repose at his home on Wednesday from 2 pm until 8 pm for family, friends and neighbours and on Thursday from 2 pm until removal of remains at 6 30 pm to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am, followed by interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Garrison.

No flowers by request. Covid regulations will apply.

Forever loved and deeply missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, family circle and dear friends.

Condolence messages may be left below.

