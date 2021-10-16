+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MONTGOMERY, Joe

Posted: 6:22 pm October 16, 2021

MONTGOMERY, Joe – Clones Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 14th October 2021, suddenly at home. Loving son of Angela and the late Johnny, RIP, devoted partner of Anna-Marie and loving father of Louise (Fergal), Una (Andrew), Daryl (Kirsty), Chloe (Sean), Shannon (Michael). Pre-deceased by his daughter Mary-Ellen who died in infancy. Fondly loved brother of Mary (Sean), Bernie (Martin), Brian and the late Sean, RIP, (Geraldine).

Reposing at his late residence from Friday evening until removal on Monday morning at 10.20 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake house will be private on Monday morning. Joe’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

Joe will be sadly missed by his mother, partner, son, daughters, son-in-law, partners, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

