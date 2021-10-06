+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McELGUNN, Margaret

Posted: 6:45 pm October 6, 2021

McELGUNN, Margaret – peacefully, in the South West Acute Hospital.

Margaret’s funeral will arrive to St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh, for 7 pm on Thursday, 7th October. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 8th October at 11 am, burial afterwards in Donagh New Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sons Shane and Fergal, daughter-in-law Shauna, grandchildren Nicole, Joanne, Louise, Eve and Jamie. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean.

House strictly private. Please adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

