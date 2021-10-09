+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McCABE, Brendan

Posted: 7:47 pm October 9, 2021

McCABE, Brendan – Reposing at his home from 2 pm until 9 pm Sunday, where family and friends will be made welcome. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee, for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Ann (Joe), Margaret (Jim), Angela (John), Paula (Narsing), brother Gerald (Ann), all his nieces, nephews and his entire circle of family and friends.

Brendan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/aghadrumsee

May his gentle Soul rest in peace

