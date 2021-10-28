+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FARIS, Eva Mary

Posted: 12:07 pm October 28, 2021

FARIS, Eva Mary – 25th October 2021, peacefully at the Hillcrest Care Home, Omagh. A much loved wife of Ivan, and a devoted mother of Nicola (Frank) and Alison (Nick). Also a very special grandmother of Harrison, Evie, Isabella and Sebastian, and a very dear sister of Albert, Patricia, Ronnie and the late Iris.

Family home private please.

Service of thanksgiving on Saturday at 2.30 pm in Magheracross Parish Church, Ballinamallard, followed by interment in Sydare Cemetery.

Please note numbers in the church will be restricted due to social distancing.

Very sadly missed by her loving husband Ivan and family. and all the family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

