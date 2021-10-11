BOGUE, Mary Teresa (née Martin) – Coonian, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone, died Sunday, 10th October 2021, peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Danny and devoted mother to Lorraine and Danielle (partner Nathan), daughter of the late Paddy and Roseleen Martin, RIP, Maguiresbridge. Loving sister of Denise Mulligan (Seamus), Patricia Murphy (Gerry), Joey (June), Majella Clifford (Pat), Nora Salaghi (Vasile), Caroline McDermott (Benny), Paddy (Angela) and Pamela Crosson (Danny).

Mary will repose at her late residence until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Coonian, for 11 am funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mary’s wake house will be private to family and friends all day Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Mary will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large family circle.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92-0LA

St Peregrine pray for her