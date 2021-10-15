+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BEGGAN, Dympna

Posted: 8:02 pm October 15, 2021

BEGGAN, Dympna (née Murphy) – peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Loving wife of Johnny and much loved mother of Sean (Martina), Martina (William) and Breege (Raymond). Cherished grandmother of Niall, Annie, Lily and Rosie. Loving sister of Joe, Peter, Mary, Rose (Joe, RIP), James (Kathleen), Margaret (Sean), John, Angela (Teddy) and Gerard. Pre-deceased by her sister Bridget-Agnes and her brothers Brian and Pat.

May Dympna’s gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing at her home until removal tomorrow afternoon at 12.15 pm to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea for funeral Mass at 1 pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family, friends and neighbours, adhering to current restrictions at all times.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so as the funeral cortege travels to the chapel on Saturday afternoon or if you wish to leave a message of condolence below. Dympna’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, partners, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and entire circle of family and friends.

