ALLEN, John – RIP, 27th October 2021, (28 Lack Road, Drumharvey, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1ET), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Much loved father of John, Mark (Shauna) Ashlene and the late Aiden, RIP, cherished brother of Sheila, Enda, Mairead, Joey, Eamon, Gerry, Stephen, Mary and the late Kieran, Paul and Peter, RIP, loving grandfather of Danny, Dylan, Molly, Tommy, Darragh, Ciaran, Caoimhe, AJ and Rian.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the community safe the family home and funeral home will be strictly private to family only.

Requiem Mass will be on Friday morning, 29th October at 11 am in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral cortége will be travelling into Irvinestown, via Tedd Cross onto the Lack Road, passing John’s late residence and onto Main Street.

Anyone wishing to stand out and pay their respects can do so as the funeral cortege makes its journey to the church, whilst maintaining safe social distancing. Please note numbers are restricted in the church due to safe social distancing. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul