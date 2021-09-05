TEAGUE, Eddie – Moughley, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 5th September 2021 peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband to Catherine and loving father of Marie (Gerry), Paddy (Carmel), Aidan (Geraldine), Paul (Caroline), Rose Gilroy (Frankie), Brian (Anne), Bernie Fitzpatrick (Brendan), Caroline Flynn (Declan), Una Treacy (Shaun), Shane (Tayna) and pre-deceased by his beloved son Michael (Toshie), RIP.

Eddie will repose at his late residence until removal on Tuesday Morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, especially the late Michael’s wife Lynn, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions Eddie’s wake will be strictly private to family only please. The funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family and friends only please.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time. Eddie’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.Churchservices.tv/Lisnaskea.