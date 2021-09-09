SPRATT, John Francis (Jack) – September 8th 2021 (peacefully) at his home, Brughas Lodge, 96 Derrygonnelly Road, Enniskillen. Beloved husband of Susan, dearly loved father of Leroy (Gillian) and Naomi (Bryan) and dear grandfather of Hannah, Andrew, Isabella and Harrison.

House strictly private.

Funeral from his home on Friday leaving at 1 pm for service in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen at 1.30 pm (approx.), followed by private cremation. The cortége will be taking the route from Derrygonnelly Road, The Brook, Queen Elizabeth Road, Town Centre to St. Macartin’s Cathedral for funeral service. For anyone paying their respects along the route please adhere to Government regulations and keep a safe distance whilst doing so.

Please note due to regulations in relation to COVID-19, the Cathedral will be restricted in numbers to family and close friends due to social distancing.

The service will be live streamed from St. Macartin’s Cathedral Enniskillen http://enniskillencathedral.com/ website.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care and St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen Roof Repair Fund. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com website.

Lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.