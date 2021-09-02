SLEVIN, Peggy – Druminillar, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, September 1st, 2021. Beloved sister of Paddy Joe, Vera Isaac (Raymond), Bridie Cronogue (Seamus), Betty Gilmurray (Pat), nieces, nephews and her 28 adored grand nephews and nieces, and entire family circle.

Reposing at the home of her sister Betty with removal today, Thursday at 6.30 pm going to Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11 am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep family and community safe, the family home and funeral will be private to family close relatives and neighbours. Those who would like to offer their condolences can do so below.

All enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors. Tel: 07703 – 210437. Please adhere to social distancing at all times.

Our Lady of Knock pray for Peggy’s gentle Soul