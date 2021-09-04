+44 (0)28 6632 2066
OWENS, Rose

Posted: 11:31 am September 4, 2021

OWENS, Rose (née Prior) – 3rd September 2021, Clachan Court, Derrylin and formerly The Borough, Teemore, peacefully, widow of Jim and dear mother of Madge (late Stevie), Pauline (Seamus), Seamus (Kate) and late John (Rosemary) and Tina (Ciaran).

Rest In Peace

Remains reposing at her son Seamus’ home Graffy Road, Macken until removal on Sunday morning at 10.30 am, via Ballyconnell Road, to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle.

House strictly private please. Funeral Mass as per current Covid regulations.

