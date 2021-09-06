MULLIGAN, Michael – peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital. Loving husband to Geraldine and father to Dermot (Edel), Siobhan (Raymond), Kevin (Mairead) and the late Claire (Sean). Granda to Donal, Katie, Fiona, Aoife, Aine, Daniel, Anna, Marianne, Ryan, Sian, Lucy, Eimear and Luke. Brother to the late Philip, James, John, Tommy, Maisie and Vincent.

Due to the circumstances of Michael’s passing and current Covid regulations, Michael’s removal will go directly to St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 7.30 pm on Monday evening, 6th September. Funeral Mass will be at 11 am on Tuesday, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited due to current Covid regulations, Michael’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at http:/www.churchservices.tv/aghadrumsee

Michael’s family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time and welcome any condolences you may wish to leave at the condolence below.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace