MOHAN, Kate (née Curry) – peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean.

Deeply regretted by her son, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

May Kate’s gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing at Swift & McCaffery Funeral Home, Lisnaskea from 5 pm today, Thursday, until removal at 6.30 pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Chapel, Brookeborough, for evening prayers at 7 pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday morning, with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

House strictly private at all times.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence below. Anyone wishing to show a presence along the route may do so from the funeral home to the chapel or from the chapel to the cemetery, adhering to social distancing at all times.