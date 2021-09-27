+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McNULTY, Mabel

Posted: 7:12 pm September 27, 2021

McNULTY – The death has occurred of Mabel McNulty Meenerainey, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh. Pre-deceased by her husband Benny and son Trevor.

Remains will be removed from her residence on Tuesday at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on St. Patrick’s Church webcam.

Due to Covid regulations, the home is private to family only and numbers are limited in the church. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds along the Main Road to the church.

Family flowers only please.

Messages of condolence may be left below.

Dearly loved and deeply missed by her daughter Bernie, sons David (Noelle), Evan (Camilla), Alan (Nicola), daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandchildren, great grandchild Dara, family circle and friends.

