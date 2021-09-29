McMULKIN, Nuala (née McDermott) – Ashley Lodge, Tully East, Co. Kildare and formerly Macknagh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 29th September 2021, peacefully in Naas General Hospital surrounded by her loving daughters. Wife of James and devoted mother to Amanda, Geraldine and grandmother to Amy and Aoife, loving daughter of Tommy and the late Aggie, RIP, sister of Imelda McManus (Paddy), Olivia Neeson (Johnny, RIP), Ursula McElroy (Gerry), Laura Herbert (John). Edel Harpur (Davy), Anita Melarkey (Kieran) Raymond and Paul (Lorraine).

Nuala will repose at the Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea on Friday evening from 4 pm until 8 pm with removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lisnaskea.

Nuala will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, grandchildren, father, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her